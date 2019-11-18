Carol Schaal

Carol Ann Schaal, 77, of Oak Lawn and formerly of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly Thursday (Nov. 14, 2019) at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Born Nov. 13, 1942, in Joliet, Carol Ann was a daughter of Leslie Lawrence and Arlene Ellen “Peggy” (Jackson) Schaal. She was raised in Wilmington; graduated with the Wilmington High School class of 1960; earned her bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University in 1964, and continued on to attain her Master’s Degree in Mathematics from Florida State University.

Growing up, Carol was active in 4-H and participated in both school and church choirs. Following college, she gained employment with Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, where she taught every math course offered from general math to AP calculus. Prior to her retirement, Miss Schaal’s involvement at Harold L. Richards included sponsoring the Girl’s Club; coaching Scholastic Bowl and the Academic Decathlon; coach of the Girls’ Bowling Team that won conference and district titles, as well as represented HLR at state several times; served as the cheerleader coach, and assisting as coach to the Girls’ Volleyball Team that won state in 1986. While teaching, Carol was very active in the Illinois Education Association, as well as the National Education Association, and following retirement maintained a life membership with both organizations. She belonged to the Illinois Retired Teachers Association; served as former president of the Delta Gamma Kappa sorority, and was a committee person for the Harold L. Richards Hall of Fame.

Carol’s pastimes included two of her great passions, both needlework and travel. She belonged to three needlework guilds and was fortunate to have been able to take classes with some of her favorite designers, as well as learn abroad. Her travels have taken her to all seven continents, with her favorite destination being Australia.

Life will never be the same without Carol here, but she leaves behind a legacy of philanthropic gestures to not only public television, but to the Ronald McDonald House, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Lurie Children’s Hospital. In addition, she has provided a priceless collection of memories that her loved ones and students will forever hold near and dear to their hearts.

Surviving are cousins, Eileen Jackson, of Naperville, Janice (John) Hopwood, of Wilmington, and Gary (Rosemary) Burmaster, of Diamond; her special friend, Ronna Page, of Chicago; and numerous extended family and dear friends who were like family.

Preceding her in death were her parents; aunts and uncles, Frances (Kirk) Burmaster, LaVerne (Clara) Jackson, Edward Jackson and Raymond Jackson; and her special cousin, William James Burmaster.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Wilmington, where Carol will be laid to rest with her parents.

Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 1301 W. 22nd St., Suite 905, Oak Brook IL 60523.

