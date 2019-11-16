Robert Lowe

Robert H. “Bob” Lowe, 85, of Cabery, passed away at 10:36 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 14, 2019) at Tjardes Health Center of Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Kempton United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Herb Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Broughton Cemetery in rural Emington.

Funeral arrangements are by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Cullom.

Memorials may be made to the Kempton United Methodist Church.

Bob was born Jan. 6, 1934, in rural Emington, a son of Fred and Jenny (Wylie) Lowe. He married Doris Lambert on Sept. 4, 1954, at the Kempton United Methodist Church. They celebrated 65 years of marriage together. She survives, of Cabery.

Also surviving are his children, Deb (Don) English, of Kempton; David (Audrey) Lowe, of Saunemin, Daphne (the late Brad) Wepprecht, of Reddick, Dean (Tammy) Lowe, of Kempton, and Robin (Bruce) Oldfather, of Saunemin; his 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Ena Margaret Kemp; and two granddaughters, Hillary and Amber Wepprecht.

Bob was educated in country schools before graduating from Kempton High School. He owned and operated his own business, Bob’s Dri Gas, for a number of years. He then went on to drive a truck for the State of Illinois and farm the family farm. Bob also trucked for G. Howard Trucking for a number of years. For 18 years, he worked at RR Donnelley in Dwight, before retiring in 1992.

He was a member of the Kempton United Methodist Church and was a Broughton Township Trustee for many years. Bob liked reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, painting by number, and playing Euchre. He enjoyed meeting for early morning coffee with his friends. Bob was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Most of all, Bob loved his family and spending time with them. He will be missed and remembered for being an excellent husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend.

