Marcella Schmidt

Marcella P. Schmidt, 100, of Bonfield, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.

She was born April 16, 1919, the daughter of Henry and Clara (Branner) Wesemann, in Herscher. Marcella married Raymond Schmidt on Sept. 29, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher.

Marcella was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed working on the family farm, needleworking and doing word search puzzles.

Surviving are her son, Gerald (Kathy) Schmidt, of Bonfield; two grandsons, Drew and Zach Schmidt; sister, Roscella Piper, of Bonfield; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Raymond; two brothers, Vernon and Raymond Wesemann; and one infant sister, Adeline.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield. Burial will immediately follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Bonfield.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

