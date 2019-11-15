William Giroux

William H. Giroux, of North Port, Fla., and formerly Kankakee, passed away peacefully, with his loving family and friends by his side, Nov. 6, 2019, following some recent health challenges. He was 66 years old.

He was born Nov. 8, 1952, in Cook County, the son of William Kenneth Giroux and Wilma Giroux. His parents preceded him in death.

William “Bill” worked for Preston Trucking Co. in Bradley, for 20-plus years before moving to Lehigh Acres, Fla., in 1989, where he worked for Sprint/Embarq as a service tech for 20 years before retiring. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking, bowling and spending time with family and friends.

Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Patricia S. Giroux (Adams), of North Port, Fla.; son, Shawn A. Giroux, of Bethune, S.C. (Stacy Giroux); his daughter, Amanda L. Brandfass (Giroux), of Cape Coral, Fla. (Brian Brandfass); brother, Kenneth Lee Giroux, of Boubonnais (Joan Giroux); brother-in-law, William C. Adams, of Kankakee (Deborah Adams); two grandchildren, Logan M. Dennard, of Cape Coral, Fla., and Myrissa Giroux, of Bethune, S.C.; along with many nieces and nephews.

William will be truly missed and is loved by many, his family said.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Farley Funeral Home of North Port, Fla.

