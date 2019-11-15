Nicolas Senor

Nicolas C. Senor, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 10, 2019, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 10, 1950, in the Philippines, the son of Vincent and Melodia Ceva Senor. Nicolas married Virginia Buchan on May 13, 1999, in the Philippines.

Nicolas was a machine operator at Sherwin Williams in Kankakee and at Kama Corp. in Manteno. He was a parishioner of St. John Paul II — West Campus. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and singing karaoke with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Virginia Senor, of Kankakee; two sons, Ace Christian (Nanette) Lim, of Kankakee, and Nick Vincent Senor, of Kankakee; two daughters, Samantha Melody Senor, of Kankakee, and Tatiana Star Senor, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Nathalie Lim, Ace Gabriel Lim and Amarah Grace Lim; four sisters, Victoria (Loreto) Benolerao, of Kankakee, Elvira (Boy) Cania, of Stockton, Calif., Rowena (Ernie) Gacayan, of Stockton, Calif., and Irma Cordero, of Stockton, Calif.; three brothers, Galvin (Cheryl) Senor, of Chebanse, Eduardo (Ebeth) Senor, of Stockton, Calif., and William (Victoria) Senor, of Kankakee; many nieces, nephews and cousins; four special friends, Arnold Rojo, Bobby Villanueva and Josephine and Richard Painter; and his nurse, Kenneth Nasol.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters and one brother-in-law, Elsie Abing and Teresita and Joseph Gall.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at St. John Paul II – West Campus (formerly St. Martin of Tours), 953 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)