James Jaeger I

James Edward Jaeger I, 86, originally of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019) in Concord, N.C.

He was born June 7, 1933, the son of Blanche Bastien and William J. Jaeger Sr.

James retired of being tired and enjoyed living on the wealth he obtained from two SerVall car wash locations in Bradley and Kankakee.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and loved the service of the food service where he obtained his knowledge of the food business. He worked for RW Mitchell and loved taking his children to work where they served many, many donuts. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Federation of Police, The American Legion and the National Republican Committee.

James loved cutting grass (a lot) and irritating his son-in-law. He loved FOX news. He loved and missed his spouse, who passed away three years ago. James enjoyed an occasional cigar, waffles and a very stiff Manhattan. He enjoyed golf with many friends. He was a dedicated father and grandfather.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Rudy LaVine; one son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Jennifer Jaeger; daughter-in-law, Nancy Jaeger; six grandchildren, Sydney, Julianna, Caitlin, Ariel, Tobi and Dominic; along with many nieces and nephews; and his cat that had five kittens! The family also wishes to thank his caregiver, Toni Ann.

Preceding him in death were his spouse of 56 years, Phyllis Jaeger; his son, James E. Jaeger II; and brother, William Jaeger Jr.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or ASPCA.

