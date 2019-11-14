LaVern Mill

On Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019), LaVern C. Mill, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at age 95, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Vern was born in Joliet, the only child of Clifford and Mary Jane (Boycott) Mill.

When the Depression hit, his father felt the best way to survive would be to take up farming. Working as a tenant farmer in rural Kankakee County enabled Vern’s parents to purchase the family farm in 1941.

Vern proved to be a skilled mechanic and had fond memories of his first car, a used 1921 Model A. In 1944, Vern joined the Army Air Corp European Campaign and was honorably discharged in June of 1946. A carefree bachelor, he was no match for the love-struck Rita Panozzo. They were married in Joliet in October of 1951, built their home in Kankakee and started their family. Vern worked numerous jobs to support his family, eventually hiring on at A O Smith Corporation. In 1965, he was promoted to supervisor, transferred, and moved with his family, to Waco, Texas, returning to Kankakee in 1971. He retired as a supervisor with A O Smith in 1980, moved back to Waco with Rita, worked with Helene Labs before again retiring in 1990 and moving back to their home in Kankakee.

Vern had a passion for serving. In 1951, Vern was a charter member of the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, serving as president of the Limestone Fire Department Directors. He could often be found at the firehouse working on the fire engines and other vehicles. While at A O Smith, he served as director of the Credit Union. Upon retirement, he and Rita joined the Red Cross Disaster Team, often assisting with disasters when needed. One of their most memorable assignments was in New York City helping with the 9/11 recovery on Kill’s Island. Vern was also a former member of Moose International, the Elks and the Quadrille Dance Club. He was an active member of the American Legion and the Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy.

Dancing with Rita and his daughters was one of his greatest joys. Vern was a master on the dance floor. He and Rita traveled up and down the Midwest and Texas attending polka and ballroom dancing events. He firmly believed that anything could be repaired or repurposed and was always providing his sons teaching moments. His other pleasures were camping, hunting, fishing, reading, watching western movies, and above all, spending quality time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Rita; sons, Stanley (Glenda) Mill, of McHenry, and Steven (Linda) Mill, of Kankakee; daughters, Cynthia Mill (Bob Chambers), of Vergennes, Barbara (John) Dailey, of New London, Wis.; grandchildren, Christina Mill, Matthew Mill, Nicholas Hurst, Andrew Hurst, Adam Hurst, Meghan Schnitzler, Bradley Mill and Joseph Dailey; and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Clifford and Mary Jane Mill, and their greatly missed son, Daniel Mill.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, 1480 W. Court St., Kankakee. The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, also at the funeral home.

The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Jordan Goodman and Dr. Mario Massullo for their care in helping Vern extend his life expectancy long beyond his expectations.

(Pd)