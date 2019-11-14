Death notices: Nov. 14, 2019

Death notices

<strong>Mary Theresa Ebben, “Micki,”</strong> 96, of Oro Valley, Ariz., and formerly of Joliet and Wilmington, passed away Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.

<strong>Larry L. Taylor</strong>, 67, of Milford, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Brian Canfield</strong>, 90, of Manteno, were held Nov. 8 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Thomas Theneth officiating. Brian passed away Oct. 29, 2019. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were Greg, Mark, Michael, Jeremy, Brandon and Nicholas Canfield.

Funeral services for <strong>Marjorie</strong> <strong>Cailteux Heeler</strong>, 95, of Clifton, were held Nov. 8 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Marjorie passed away Nov. 3, 2019. Burial was in L’Erable Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable. Pallbearers were Megan Songer, Alicia Gigl, Jonathan and Joel Blasey and Joshua and Matthew Reichert. Honorary pallbearers were Ryan, Nicholas and John Blasey, Michael Reichert, Rodney Ader and Bill DePatis.

Funeral services for <strong>Charla J. Molck</strong>, 85, of Onarga, were held Nov. 8 at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Charla passed away Nov. 3, 2019. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ashley Classen, Amanda Huml, Kristen Mitchell, Kimberly Cooper, Sara Mulcahy, Whitney Williams, Naomi Lamarr, Stacie Powers, Jeremy Schumacher, Daniel Cole, Brian, Joshua and Noah Clyden.

Funeral services for <strong>Rufus Newman</strong>, 90, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 8 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, with Pastor Montele A. Crawford officiating. Rufus passed away Nov. 4, 2019. Burial, with full military honors, was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were members of the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Deacon’s Ministry.

Funeral services for <strong>David Williams</strong>, 80, of Winfield, Iowa, were held Nov. 11 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. David passed away Nov. 4, 2019. Burial was in Bonfield Cemetery. Pallbearers were Amy, Angie, Mike, Andrew and Alex Williams, Matthew Schuelke, David Ferguson and Matthew Leuck.

Funeral services for <strong>Carol E. Wilson</strong>, 90, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 7 at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Dalene Kuebler officiating. Carol passed away Nov. 1, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Andy, Mark and Craig Senesac, Doug and Brad Thomas, Brian and Nick Wilson and Drew and Cody Zugenbuehler. Honorary pallbearer was Laura Wilson.