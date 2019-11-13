Mary McClure

Mary S. McClure, 65, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 8, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born June 8, 1954, in Kankakee, the daughter of Richard and Mary Merrit Finn.

Mary was a teacher’s aide for Kankakee School District 111. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her dog, Lucky. She also enjoyed gardening.

Surviving are one son, Patrick McClure, of Kankakee; one daughter, Meghan (Luke) Yoakum, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Lucas Yoakum Jr., Evan Yoakum, Addisyn Surf, and Jace Talamantes; one sister, Alice Finn, of Kankakee; one brother, James Finn, of Kankakee; and her former husband, Greg McClure, of Kankakee.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

