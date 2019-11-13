Clotee Murray, 101, of Pembroke Township, passed away Thursday (Nov. 7, 2019) at the home of her eldest daughter, Cozett Beloch, in Chicago.

The wake will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at House of Prayer Apostolic Church, 1309 E. Court St., Kankakee. Officiating clergy will be Pastor Ervin Marshall Sr. of Gethsemane Gardens M. B. Church; and Sister Carolyn Butler will be the eulogist. Interment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Clotee Marshall Butler Murray was born July 6, 1918, in Philadelphia, Miss. She was the first of 14 children born to Roy and Jannie Adams Marshall.

She was baptized into the Baptist faith at an early age. Clotee became a member of Gethsemane Gardens Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, and remained a faithful member to her church and pastor, her own brother, Pastor Ervin Marshall Sr., until she passed away. Clotee served on the Mother’s Board and actively assisted with the Pastor’s Aide Committee.

Clotee was fortunate enough to attend and graduate from Baptist Industrial School located in Hernando, Miss., in 1936.

She was joined in holy matrimony to Mr. Jesse Murray in 1967 and remained a faithful wife until his death.

Clotee was a resident of the Hopkins Park/Pembroke Township area for 68 years. She is remembered for her vibrant display of love for her family and our God. Her generosity, coupled with her beautiful smile, warmed the hearts of those who were blessed enough to be in her presence. In 2017, Pembroke Township honored Clotee during its annual Black History Program.

She leaves to cherish her memory, eight sons, Curley Butler, of Crete, Curtis (Cleatie) Butler Sr., Roscoe (Carolyn) Butler and Larry (Bernice) Murray, all of Kankakee, Jerry Butler, of University Park, Terry (Sharece) Butler, Angelo (Jeanette) Butler and Elliot Butler, all of Detroit, Mich.; four daughters, Cozett Beloch and Mildred Johnson, both of Chicago, Cassandra (Alan) Williams, of Bloomington, and Phyllis (Herbert) Williams, of Detroit, Mich.; two brothers, Adams (Jean) Marshall, of Pembroke Township, and Pastor Ervin (Mae) Marshall Sr., of Sun River Terrace; three sisters, Loreath Rone and Murley Binford, both of Sun River Terrace, and Irene Woods, of Chicago; 26 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; 34 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Roy and Jannie Marshall; her first husband, Roscoe Butler Sr.; her second husband, Jesse Murray; a daughter, Agnes Smith; five brothers; three sisters; six sisters-in-law; six brothers-in-law; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.

