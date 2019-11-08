Rita Klover

Rita Noreen Klover (nee Bergera), 81, of Braidwood, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at her home, surrounded by her family.

Rita was born June 16, 1938, the daughter of Thomas Jr. and Rita (nee Higgins) Bergera. Her parents preceded her in death.

She was the salutatorian of the Reed-Custer High School class of 1956.

Noreen married Paul Wybrant Klover on Aug. 30, 1958, and they made their home and raised their family on the Bergera Farm where she lived most of her life. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood, where she served on the Council of Catholic Women, was a member of the adult Christian book club and also taught CCD for 15 years. For 10 years she served on the Reed-Custer School District Board as well as the Claypool Drainage District Board and the Braidwood Historical Society Board.

She enjoyed riding her bike and doing yardwork, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her sons, Thomas “Ty” (Diana) Klover, of Braidwood, Paul “Rocky” (Diana) Klover, of Wilmington, Eugene “Geno” (Amy) Klover, of Braidwood, and Chad (Megan) Klover, of Braidwood; 12 grandchildren, Nicole (Michael) Williams, Kelly (Dwight) Wheeler, Sarah (Anthony Colon) Klover, Kori (Tom Wheeler) Klover, Wybrant Klover, Rhonda Wright, Sherry (Aron) Yakima, Angie (Patrick) Duffy, Leonard McCubbin, the late Chris McCubbin, Brandi McCubbin and Bridget (Michael) Margenthaler; 19 great-grandchildren, Keegan Klover, Kendra Wheeler, Dwight “DJ” Wheeler Jr., Kendall Wheeler, Daxton Wheeler, Tadan Yakima, Talin Yakima, Zane Williams, Trace Williams, Lance Williams, Mackenzie Blair, Noah Blair, Zade Kluck, Dylan Schwartz, Nolan Schwartz, Cade McCubbin, Mya McCubbin, Isabella Kluck and Austin McCubbin; sisters, Geraldine (Wayne) Saltzman, of Braidwood, and Celeste (Randy) Clark, of Morris; nieces, Rita (Peter) Blackwell and Jernae Klover; nephews, Jeff (Shelly) Saltzman, William (Chris) Russell, Robert (Danielle) Russell, Michael (Lindsey) Clark and Torrey (Kateryna) Klover; as well as 31 first cousins and their families.

Preceding her in death were her husband, who passed away Aug. 15, 2018.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at RW Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Braidwood. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and private inurnment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

