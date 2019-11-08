Nancy Trusty

Nancy A. Trusty, 65, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at her home.

She was born Aug. 7, 1954, in Chicago, the daughter of Stanley and Norma Hunt Ostrow. Nancy married Richard Trusty on Nov. 8, 1991, in Kankakee. He survives.

Also surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Stephen (Lori) Bleyle, of Bourbonnais; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Brian (Luella) Ostrow, of Crospy, and Greg (Thelma) Ostrow, of Momence; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Gary Ostrow.

Nancy worked in the health care profession for the State of Illinois as a caregiver.

She loved cooking and baking and enjoyed checking out old barns with her aunt, Marilyn Ostrow.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. Dan Hessling will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to wishes of the family or the American Cancer Society.

