Anthony Sulla

Anthony “Tony” N. Sulla, 82, of Sparta, Ga., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) in Macon, Ga.

He was born June 8, 1937, in Chicago, the son of Carmen and Mary (Lapinski) Sulla. Tony married Johann Boudreau on Jan. 7, 1997, in Kankakee.

Mr. Sulla was a retired union carpenter and sheet metal worker. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 0437 in Skokie and was a 32nd degree mason.

He was also in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Dan Meyer, of Downers Grove, and their three children, James (Cassie), Matthew and Brittney; a stepson, Dana Catalano, and his children, Nicholas and Bailey Catalano, of Nashville, Tenn.; a stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Dr. Diane and Jay Fedrow, of Bonfield; and a brother, Louis Sulla, of Fort Pierce, Fla.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Frank Sulla.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly will be officiating. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

