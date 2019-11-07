Deborah Moynahan

Deborah K. Moynahan, 59, of Grant Park, passed away Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at her home.

She was born Aug. 31, 1960, in Harvey, the daughter of John and Mary (Needham) Vance. Deborah married Thomas W. Moynahan on Aug. 1, 1987.

Deborah was an active 4-H mom as her children were growing up. She loved to read and to write, enjoyed playing Bingo, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas W. Moynahan, of Grant Park; her children, Deanna Buckley, of New Lenox, Megan (John) Froehner, of Manteno, and Patrick Moynahan, of Grant Park; and her grandchildren, Rylee Buckley, Deacon Buckley, Payton Froehner and Addison Froehner.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and a brother, William Vance.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial gathering of family and friends and in celebration of her life will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Immanuel United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall in Peotone.

Any memorial donations should be made to Megan Froehner. The family will then direct the memorials to causes of their wishes.

