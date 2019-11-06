William Deprospero

William “Bill” V. Deprospero, 74, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) at his home, with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, Bourbonnais Ward, 1091 Stratford Drive East, Bourbonnais, with Bishop Anthony Ronstadt officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded.

He was born Nov. 10, 1944, in Upper Darby, Pa., the son of Albert and Lena (Farina) Deprospero.

Bill had worked as a compliance officer at Hines VA in Maywood, a position from which he retired.

He married Marsha (LaBarge) Deprospero on Jan. 25, 2003, in the Hines VA Chapel, Maywood. She survives, of Bourbonnais.

In addition to his wife, Marsha, he is survived by a son, William V. Deprospero Jr., of Chicago; stepson, David LaBarge, of Bourbonnais; daughter Judi (Wendy Mazzoni) Cheary, of San Francisco, Calif.; stepdaughter, Michelle (Luke) Landsmann, of Kankakee; sisters-in-law, Diane Viglia, of Kankakee, Madeline Blanchette, of Bradley, and Jaqueline Osenga, of Kankakee; brothers-in-law, Tom Blanchette, of Bradley, and Lester (Patricia) Blanchette, of Custer Park; and two grandchildren, Dante Deprospero, of Chicago, and Rhys Landsmann, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Albert and Lena Deprospero; brothers, Albert (Jackie) Deprospero and Nicolas (Eleanor) Deprospero; and his previous wife, Harriet Deprospero.

Bill was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a member of the Cadillac LaSalle Club and was an avid car enthusiast. Bill loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed watching movies.

Bill never met anyone he couldn’t have a great conversation with, his family said.

(Pd)