Marjorie Cailteux Heeler

Marjorie L. Cailteux Heeler, 95, of Clifton, passed away Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

She was born Feb. 12, 1924, in Papineau, the daughter of Phillip and Lena (Kempen) Chenore. Marjorie married Russell A. Cailteux on Jan. 24, 1948, in Beaverville. He preceded her in death Aug. 18, 1982. She later married Owen W. Heeler, on Oct. 24, 1987, in L’Erable. He preceded her in death Nov. 27, 1994. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Roger Chenore; and three sisters, Velma Miller, Elenore Depatis and Therese Yeoman; and one son-in-law, John Blasey.

Surviving are three daughters, Sheila Blasey, of Ashkum, Marla (Michael) Reichert, of Ft. Myers Beach, Fla., and Brenda (Rodney) Ader, of Thawville; 11 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church in Clifton, and also its CCW. She was a member of Kankakee and Chebanse Senior Citizens as well as president of the Clifton Women’s Club.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and cards, sewing, quilting, crocheting and traveling.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Burial will follow in L’Erable Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Beaverville, Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Prairieview Lutheran Home.

