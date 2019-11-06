Frances Sparenberg

Frances M. (Goggins) Sparenberg, 60, of Remington, Ind., passed away Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Lafayette, Ind.

She was born Dec. 18, 1958, in Kankakee County, the daughter of John J. and Mary P. (Seright) Goggins. Her parents preceded her in death.

Frances attended cosmetology school in Kankakee.

Her marriage was to Bruce Sparenberg on March 26, 1983, in Chebanse. He survives.

Frances was a cosmetologist for 25 years, working in both Illinois and Indiana. She was also a sales associate for the Remington Family Express. Frances enjoyed playing guitar for 20 years in the band, The Goggins Sister. When able, she also enjoyed horseback riding, reading, and playing cards and Backgammon. Frances cherished time spent with family and friends.

In addition to her husband, surviving are a son, Dale Sparenberg, of Indianapolis, Ind.; two sisters, Patricia Dahn, of Kankakee, and Ann Offermann, of Frankfort; brother-in-law, Randy Morel, of Bourbonnais; sister-in-law, Gayle (Marty) Wilder, of St. Louis, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were a sister, Mary Kay Morel; and brother-in-law, Larry Offermann.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, Nov. 9, until the time 4 p.m. (EST) funeral service at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Remington, Ind. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

