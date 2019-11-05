Joseph Padgett

Joseph H. “Joe” Padgett, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) at his home.

He was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Rensselaer, Ind., the son of Howard and Celina Bennett Padgett.

Joe married Donna Ferguson on Feb. 20, 1965, in Shawneetown.

He was a graduate of Morocco High School, Morocco, Ind.

Joe was the owner/operator of PSB Limited. He enjoyed fishing and hunting elk in Montana and deer in Illinois. He was an avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. Most of all, he loved watching his grandchildren compete in sports.

Surviving are his wife, Donna Padgett, of Kankakee; two daughters and sons-in-law, Darla and Andy Fritz, of Kankakee, and Cindy and Scott Franklin, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Matt Fritz, Andrea Fritz, Bryce Franklin and Breanna Franklin; one sister, Sandy Wiltfang, of Tampa, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother-in-law, Wayne Wiltfang.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Private family inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. The Rev. Dalene Kuebler will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

