Joseph Donohue

Joseph F. Donohue, 85, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019) at his home.

He was born Jan. 7, 1934, in Manteno, a son of Ambrose and H. Irene (Tulley) Donohue.

Joe was a licensed real estate broker and a farmer. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Kankakee and of the Moose. He loved traveling across the United States.

Surviving are a nephew, Dan (Suzette) Nugent; a niece, Sue (Ken) Whiteside; great-nephews, Aaron (Gloria) Nugent and Jared Nugent; great-nieces, Melissa (Adam) Micklos and Nicole (Brian) Richardson; a great-great-nephew, Collin Nugent; a great-great-niece, Avery Micklos; cousins, Ellen Tulley and Kathleen Korb; good friend, Moses Soza; and caregivers, Nicole R., Megan R. and Taylor Jean J.

Preceding him in death were his parents; grandparents; a sister, Jean Nugent; and brothers, James and Jack Donohue.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in Oakwood Cemetery in Wilmington.

Memorials may be made to Vitas Chicago South (Tinley Park) Program, 8525 W. 183rd St., Suite M, Tinley Park, IL 60487.

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.

