Cheryl O'Cull

A kind and gentle soul, a gracious and loving lady, Cheryl Lynn Worsham O’Cull, entered eternal rest at her home in Rocky Point, N.C., on Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) at the age of 68, while being loved and cared for by her beloved daughters.

Cheryl was born Oct. 14, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of William F. Worsham and Deloris McCraven Worsham, and grew up in Manteno. Her parents preceded her in death.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steven O’Cull.

Surviving are her daughters, Rochelle O’Cull and Jamie Garriss, both of Rocky Point, N.C.; granddaughter, Christa Garriss; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Rita Worsham, of Manteno; niece, Annie Mitchell and husband, Adam; and nephew, Tony Worsham and wife, Erin; along with many extended family and dear friends.

She graduated from Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, with a nursing degree. After becoming a Registered Nurse, Cheryl worked as a dedicated director of nursing in several long-term care facilities with a career that spanned for many years.

Cheryl was a joy to know. Being small in stature, she was large in will power and getting things done. She was a loyal friend to many and most important in her life was being a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Cheryl had cared for many during her life on this earth and now she is at rest in peace. The family said, “In our hearts we do miss her!”

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw, N.C.

A favorite quote of Cheryl’s: “Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the minutes that take our breath away.”

