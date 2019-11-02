Walter Running

Walter Edwin Running, 76, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, in Kankakee, as a result of natural causes.

He was born April 1, 1943, in Duluth, Minn., the son of Ed and Rose Running. Walter married Joyce Thorson on March 4, 1976.

Walter was a truck driver and teamster 705 member, with Rudolph Express. His CB user name was Running Bear, and his wife’s was White Dove. Walter’s hobbies also included working with and operating remote control airplanes.

He served our country with the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

Surviving are sons, Edward Running, of Kankakee, and Wayne Stone, of Addison; sisters, Betty (John) Porter, of Mountain Grove, Mo., and Linda (Kenny) Smith, of Brookport; grandchildren, Kyla Running, of Kankakee, Kaden Running, of Kankakee, and Misty and Nash, both of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Joyce Running, formerly of Kankakee; son-in-law, Jeff Stone, formerly of Kankakee; and brothers-in-law, Dave and Gerald Thorson, both formerly of Kankakee.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

