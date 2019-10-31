Jose Davila

Jose Enrique Davila, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

He was born Feb. 5, 1941, in Colombia, South America, the son of Jose Enrique and Lucila (Navarro) Davila. Jose married Maria Trinidad Estrada in 1968. She preceded him in death in 1995. Jose then married Maria Salome Estrada in 1996.

Jose was co-founder and chief engineer of Dabrico, founded in April of 1979. He retired in 2018. Jose was also a co-founder of Transtech. He worked at National Farebox, where he was involved in developing several patents. Jose loved his work and enjoyed creating and inventing.

Jose was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1967 to 1969.

Surviving are his wife, Maria Salome Davila, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and two sons-in-law, Deisy and David Anderson, of Bourbonnais, and Tim Arseneau, of Bourbonnais; one grandchild, Mia Rose Anderson; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Chila and Henry Quiceno, of Chicago, Monica and Mario Cifuentes, of Miami, Fla., and Miriam and Jorge Matias, of Chicago; seven brothers and five sisters-in-law, Efrain Davila, of Bourbonnais, David and Juanita Davila, of Roselle, Daniel and Ibia Davila, of Miami, Fla., Samuel and Beatriz Davila, of Bogota, Colombia, Hernando Davila, of Bogota, Colombia, Ruben and Lia Davila, of Cucuta, Colombia, and Esteban and Ena Davila, of Bogota, Colombia; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his first wife, Maria Trinadad Davila, Jose was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Maria Trinadad Arseneau; and one brother, Juan Pablo Davila.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Larry Garcia officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

