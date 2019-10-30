Ralph Welch

Ralph E. Welch, 77, of Bradley, passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his wife and family.

He was born Nov. 29, 1941, in Fremont, Iowa, the son of John and Vivian Rose Sherman Welch. Ralph married Judy Walker on March 12, 1959, in Keokuk, Iowa.

Ralph worked at Roper in Bradley, Bennett Industries in Peotone, and also farmed on the family farm.

He was a Boy Scout leader for Troop 395, achieving the honor of Order of the Arrow.

Ralph loved hunting and fishing.

He enjoyed having coffee every day with friends. He enjoyed cooking, having fed over 300 Boy Scouts at a time. Ralph also enjoyed writing poetry. He was a member of Westbrook Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee.

Ralph loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Welch, of Bradley; four children, Mark (Sherry) Welch, of Johnston City, Tara (Donald) Bykowski, of Kankakee, Londa (Mark) Tanner, of Limestone, and Landon Welch, of Bradley; six grandchildren, Samatra, Jade, Melissa, Zachary, Ashley and Scott; six great-grandchildren, Chloe, Clara, Lincoln, Connor, Anna and Amelia; one soon to be great-grandson, Chandler; one sister, Virginia Haggard, of California; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Mary Ellen Dean and Delores Kanouse; and three brothers, Wesley Welch, Raymond Welch and Ronald Welch.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Westbrook Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee, with the Rev. Todd Peeler officiating.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)