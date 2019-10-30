Elizabeth Bovie-Martin

Elizabeth “Bette” Bovie-Martin, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Oct. 25, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Kankakee, the daughter of Elmer and Lillias Alexander Nielsen. Bette married Gerald Bovie on Aug. 4, 1956, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death July 21, 2003. Bette married Thomas J. Martin Sr. on Aug. 25, 2007, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Bette retired from Kroger in 2002 after 20 years of dedicated service.

She was raised in a faith-based home and was a parishioner of Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. She was involved in Outreach at Maternity BVM and the Women of the Moose.

Bette was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls fan.

She was a volunteer at Riverside Medical Center. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Bette was a member of the Quadrille Dance Club. She was a wonderful cook and baker. She loved being “Meme” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “Meme” was the heart of her family, and humbled at what she and Gerry created.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas J. Martin Sr., of Bourbonnais; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Kyle and Amy Bovie, of Bourbonnais, and Robert and Sue Nielsen, of Aurora; one daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Jeff Bennett, of Bourbonnais; her stepchildren, Tammy and John Billadeau, Tim and Chris Martin, Tom and Cindy Martin, Tina McDermott, John Pesce and Tari Renner; 13 grandchildren, Terra and Andy Czako, Brandi and Mark Kaner, Ashley and Cole Jarvis, Blair Bennett (Patrick Ade), Taylor Bennett, Jenna and Pete Liberti, Jon Bovie (Courtney Winkelman), Patrick Bovie, Peyton Bovie, Bryan Nielsen (Chris Patton), Derek and Maggie Nielsen, Kyle and Kate Nielsen, and Katie Nielsen; and 13 great-grandchildren with one more great-grandchild on the way. She is also survived by several step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her first husband, Gerald Bovie, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation took place Tuesday evening at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery, St. Anne.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Maternity BVM Catholic Church.

