Robert “Bob” L. Stone, 51, of Fox Lake, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019). He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, also at the funeral home.

Bob Stone was born Dec. 27, 1967, in Kankakee.

He was a lifetime Mason and a professional C.P.A for most of his life, starting with his graduation from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1990. He enjoyed watching his daughter perform and his son play baseball. He continuously supported his children in achieving their goals both personally and professionally.

Surviving are his loving wife, Donna (neé Page); children, Kaitlin and Andrew Stone; father, Virgil “Gene” Stone; stepmother, Renee Stone; and siblings, Donnie and Michael Stone, Debra Kirby and Cathy Bell. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, close friends, and his canine companion, Danzel.

Memorials may be made to the Stone Family or to the Amita Health Foundation in memory of Robert Stone, and sent to the Gamma Knife Center at Amita Health, 2601 Navistar Drive, Building 4, Floor 1, Lisle, IL 60532.

