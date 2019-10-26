Velma Carley

Velma Esther Carley, 95, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

She was born Nov. 1, 1923, in Ash Grove Township, Iroquois County, the daughter of Walter and Emilie (Hopman) Scheiwe. Velma was baptized Nov. 18, 1923, at St. Paul Lutheran Woodworth by the Rev. F.A.C. Meyer. Her childhood was spent in the rural Milford area. She was confirmed in the faith by the Rev. N. Heimsoth on April 10, 1938. She attended grade school at St. Paul Parochial School and graduated from Crescent-Iroquois High School.

Velma married Allen J. Carley on Dec. 25, 1941. They were blessed with 77 years of marriage. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Allen Leon (Janet) Carley, of Beloit, Wis., and Kenton (Lisa) Carley, of rural Milford; two daughters, Bonita Rajala, of Watseka, and Virginia (Bob) Buhr, of rural Milford; one daughter-in-law, Verla Carley; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one sister, Marian Taden, of Danforth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Russell Carley; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Carley; one son-in-law, Bruce Rajala; two grandsons, Jeff Buhr and Scott Carley; and one sister, Mildred Brutlag.

Velma was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Crescent City, where she was active in the Women of the Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, sewing, going to garage sales, and working jigsaw puzzles. She was fondly referred to as “the Cookie Grandma” because of the many chocolate chip cookies she baked over the years.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Crescent City, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Crescent City.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, St. Peter Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.

