Jack Henning

Jack D Henning, 66, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) at his home.

He was born Sept. 18, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Glen D. and Virlin (Dittus) Henning. Jack married Ruth L. Kirk on Oct. 15, 1977, at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

Surviving are his loving wife, Ruth, of Momence; three sons, Kirk and Valerie (Tellmann) Henning, of Richmond, Va., Seth and Renee (DeYoung) Henning, of Clifton, and Isaac and Anna (Merriman) Henning, of Burnettsville, Ind.; three daughters, Monica and Omar Jackson, of Altadena, Calif., Leah Warner, of Momence, and Jaclin and Joe Collins, of Bonney Lake, Wash.; grandchildren, Sebastian, Lucille, Briella, Joanna, Elena, Rebecca, Xavier, Jackx, Phoenix, Levi, Tavia, Averum, Vidalia, Malachi, Felicity, Prescott and Baby Henning on the way.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Glen and Virlin; a son, Micah Ray Henning; brothers, Jerry Glen and Danny Ray Henning; and a granddaughter, Avonlea Elizabeth Warner.

Jack was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, in Lowell, Ind. He was a bookkeeper for Bloomquist Oil Co, insurance agent for A.A.L, and most recently owner and office manager for Dance in the Light Dance Studio.

A service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

Memorials may be made to Vitas Health Care, LC-MS Dicke Missionary, Fortitude Community Outreach or Living Alternative Pregnancy.

