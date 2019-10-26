Col. Mark McCullough

Col. Mark R. McCullough, 51, of Sherman, Texas, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly Oct. 16, 2019.

He was born March 1, 1968, in Galesburg, the son of Robert and Mary Cronkhite McCullough.

Mark graduated from Galesburg High School in 1986, received a Bachelor’s of Business Degree from Western Illinois University, a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois and a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

He proudly served our country for 33 years with the U.S. Army and served four tours in Iraq. Mark received two Bronze Star Medals as well as many other numerous Army commendations.

Surviving are his loving wife, Becky Molaison McCullough; daughter, Alexis McCullough; “bonus son,” Brendan Smeltzer; brother, Scott McCullough; and his sister, Rose Cronkhite.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, until the noon funeral service at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. Burial, with full military honors, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Disabled American Veterans.

