Marilyn Wilken

Marilyn Jean Wilken, 88, of Danforth, passed away Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

She was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Danforth, the daughter of Carl R. and Florence (Schuler) Siemons.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth. The Rev. Duane Marburger will officiate. Burial will follow in Danforth Cemetery.

Marilyn graduated from Gilman High School in 1948. She married Glen D. Miller on Sept. 11, 1948, in Danforth. He preceded her in death May 13, 1962, in Houston, Texas. Marilyn later married Roger L. Wilken on March 1, 1968. He survives. In addition to her first husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Debra Kay Grant.

Surviving are her spouse, Roger; daughter, Nancy (Dennis) Grant, of Charleston; sons, Charles (Linda) Miller, of Danforth, and Bob (Cindy) Miller, of Danforth; and stepdaughter, Sue (Rick) Gray, of Gilman; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Marilyn enjoyed working at the Danforth Post Office from 1963 until 1992. She was an organist and active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth. Marilyn was a volunteer for the Red Cross blood drives for many years. She was an active quilter, seamstress and crafter. Marilyn loved going to sales with Roger. She was a homemaker, gardener, flower grower and a wonderful cook. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice (200 N. Laird Lane, Watseka) or Prairieview Lutheran Home (PO Box 4, Danforth).

