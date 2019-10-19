Aileen Miller

Aileen M. Miller, 90, of Gilman, passed away Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) at the Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

She was born Dec. 20, 1928, in rural Gilman, the daughter of Frank and Elsie (Peters) Miller.

Surviving are one sister, Charleen Blair, of Danforth; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Eugene (Judy) Miller, of Onarga, William (Doris) Miller, of Gilman, and Judy Miller, of Gilman; one stepsister-in-law, Mary Jane Muller, of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; stepmother, Florence Miller; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Lorraine (Roy) Goldenstein, Elsie (William) Carmichael and Donald Blair; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Robert (Ethyl) Miller and Edward L. Miller; and two stepbrothers and one stepsister-in-law, June “Hack” (Mary Mae) Muller and Glenn Muller.

Ms. Miller was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman, and Zion Women’s Circle. She retired from housekeeping at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Aileen won many prizes at the Iroquois County Fair for her handiwork and loved to knit, crochet and put puzzles together.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., also at the church. Dr. Rev. Carol Lange will officiate. Burial will be in Gilman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Gilman Healthcare Auxiliary or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

