Death notices: Oct. 17, 2019

Death notices

<strong>Daniel A. Muller Sr.,</strong> 72, of Glendale, Ariz., passed away Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Stacie Ramirez</strong>, 44, of Kankakee, passed away June 15, 2019, in Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Wendell M. Elliot</strong>, 93, of Herscher, were held Oct. 9 in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Herscher. Wendell passed away Oct. 5, 2019. Pallbearers were Brad and Bryan Elliot, Garrett Grob, Tyler and Clayton Crawford, Jake Wilken and Mike Helopoulos. Honorary pallbearers were Devon Helopoulos, Alaine Wilken, Kinzie Grob, Shannon Camp and Timoney Elliot.

Funeral services for <strong>Lauretta LaFond</strong>, 97, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Lauretta passed away Oct. 2, 2019. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville. Pallbearers were Jaclyn and Dan Gordon, Austin Denault, Orion, Nick and Lucas LaFond.

Funeral services for <strong>Wanda LeSage</strong>, 92, of Manteno, were held Oct. 14 at Manteno United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joy Schlesselman officiating. Wanda passed away Oct. 10, 2019. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brad Piepenbrink, Jonathan Schmidt, Dale Shaw, Blake and Scott Blackard, and Harlyn Schmidt

Funeral services for <strong>John R. “Jack” Reynolds</strong>, 83, of Grant Park, were held Oct. 7 at Grant Park United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Alberto Ramirez and the Rev. Stephen Reyner officiating. John passed away Oct. 3, 2019. Burial was in West Creek Cemetery in Lowell, Ind. Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew and Travis Hitzelberger, Logan Colbert, Anna Boicken, and Gavin, Troy and Owen Reynolds.