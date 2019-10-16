Phyllis Schnell

Phyllis E. Schnell, 84, of Oro Valley, Ariz., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Kankakee, the daughter of Theodore and Edna Walter Martin. Phyllis married Glen Schnell on July 20, 1957, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Nov. 24, 2016.

Phyllis retired from Sears. She was a current member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Oro Valley, Ariz., and a former member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. Phyllis enjoyed sewing and collecting dolls. She was an avid gardener and belonged to a gardening club in Sun City, Ariz. Phyllis was an animal lover. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Patricia (Michael) Hatch, of Kankakee, and Connie Gifford, of Brewerton, N.Y.; two granddaughters, Amanda (Nick) Sandt, of Hebron, Md., and Melody Gifford, of Spencer, N.Y.; two great-grandsons, Cole Sandt and Zachary Sandt; one sister, Sharon Riley, of Kankakee; and one sister-in-law, Betty Schnell, of Manteno.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Glen; and one granddaughter, Miranda Gifford.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, until the noon memorial service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Michael Hanel will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation or the ASPCA.

