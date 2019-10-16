Patricia Hudson

Patricia M. Hudson, 76, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at her home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A gathering of friends and family will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, with services at 4 p.m. at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

Ms. Hudson was born Sept. 4, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Arvin Eppelsheimer and Dayle (Magruder) Eppelsheimer. Pat married Gerald Hudson on March 6, 1964. He died April 23, 1966.

After graduating from Bradley High School in 1961, she went on to a variety of careers working in construction, secretarial, apartment management, insurance, and running her own print shop (Printers Fair, Inc.). She was chief officer of Possibilities Unlimited and co-owner of Duet Artist. She managed several local and Chicago area bands. She traveled throughout the U.S. and Japan managing the band, The Grand Staff, who always had a special place in her heart. In 1993, she helped to open The Community Resource Center and served as the executive director until her retirement in 2004. She loved working with the kids and watching them evolve into productive citizens. After retirement, she could be found working in her flower garden or watching her caterpillars turn into beautiful butterflies. She also loved long walks with her dog, Sweetie Pi.

Surviving are her daughter, Nicole Hudson (known as Omni D’Nominator), of Kankakee; stepdaughter, Jackie Celo, of Aroma Park; sisters, Carol Knaga, of Margate, Fla., Nancy Eppelsheimer, of Bourbonnais, and Ruthann (Dan) Bullock, of Bourbonnais; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

