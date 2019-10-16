Mary (Betty) Scanlon

Mary E. “Betty” Scanlon, 98, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at Amita Heritage Village in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 22, 1921, in Kankakee, the daughter of Clarence and Bernadette Schnieder Mershon. Betty married Leo J. Scanlon on Dec. 30, 1946, in Kansas City, Mo. He preceded her in death April 11, 1966.

Betty retired as a registered nurse from St. Mary’s Hospital, where she worked for many years in the OB nursery. She was a member of the St. Mary’s School of Nursing Alumni Association. Betty was a volunteer for Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Betty enjoyed reading, travelling, baking and gardening. She also enjoyed needlework, having made many baby clothes, bedspreads, and afghans for others.

Surviving are two daughters, Mary E. Scanlon, of Galesburg, and Ann Scanlon, of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Matthew Thiesen and Mark (Jen) Thiesen; one great-granddaughter, Lexi Thiesen; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her husband, Leo; she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Rita Lewis; and two brothers, David Mershon and Robert Mershon.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Make a Wish Foundation for children or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

