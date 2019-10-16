Lauren Renee Coffel passed away Oct. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was a free spirit, artistic, animal lover and a kind soul, her family and friends said. Lauren was also a loving mother, beloved daughter and a kind-hearted friend.

Lauren will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew her.

Lauren Coffel, 26, of Bourbonnais, passed away at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Feb. 19, 1993, in Kankakee, the daughter of Keith A. Coffel and Heather L. LaVine, of Bourbonnais.

Surviving are her daughter, Ryleigh Mumper; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Coffel; paternal aunt, Cathy and David Kmiec; paternal uncle, Brian and Lana Coffel; maternal grandfather, Rudy LaVine; maternal grandmothers, Michelle LaVine and Kathy LaVine; maternal aunts, Noelle Kelderhouse, Mel Limberopulous and Kristen LaVine; maternal uncles, George Limberopulous and Kurt Kelderhouse; along with many loving cousins.

Her paternal grandfather, Charles Coffel, preceded her in death

Services were held Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral arrangements were by Jensen Funeral Home.

