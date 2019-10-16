Charlotte “June” Barrett, 86, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

She was born Oct. 21, 1932, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ewerk “Abe” and Alice (Alberts) Sparenberg. June married Thomas C. Barrett on Jan. 25, 1953, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in September of 1982.

June retired as an employee of Armour Pharmaceutical (CSL Behring) after 30 years.

She was an avid golfer and Chicago Bulls fan. June enjoyed music and dancing. She loved being surrounded by her family and friends.

Surviving are four sons and four daughters-in-law, Tom and Rita Barrett, of Kimberling City, Mo., Mike and Jackie Barrett, of Olympia, Wah., John and Cindy Barrett, of Ashkum, and Bob and Lindi Barrett, of Momence; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Mary and Jeff Campbell, of Kankakee, and Joan and Gary Burton, of California; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Florence Burton, of Livermore, Calif.

In addition to her husband, Thomas C. Barrett, June was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until the 11 a.m. service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

