Charlie Mae Thomas was born Dec. 12, 1935, in Elmore, Ala., the daughter of Emma and Joe Thomas. Her parents preceded her in death.

She attended and graduated school in Chicago.

Charlie Mae worked at Shapiro Developmental Center then transferred to Manteno State Hospital, which the name later changed to Manteno Veteran’s Home. She retired after 45 years of service.

She loved playing cards and going to the casino. She loved Michael Jackson. Charlie Mae had a witty personality and a winning smile. Everyone she met loved her. She loved her family and was there for them through thick and thin.

Surviving are three sons, Samuel Thomas, of Joliet, Mario Thomas (Willette) and Ardell Thomas, of Kankakee, Terrell Thomas (nephew/son), of Kankakee; one sister, Barbara Johnson (John), of Kankakee; two brothers, Albert Thomas (Ann), of Kankakee, and Fred Thomas (Annie), of Manteno; six grandchildren, Felicia Thomas, Danielle Thomas, Travis Thomas and Damar Thomas (Cecelia), of Kankakee, Mario Thomas Jr. (Bianca), of Bourbonnais, and Keno Whitlow, of Bradley; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, James and Joe Thomas Jr.; and her sisters, Emma Simmons and Evelyn Jackson.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until the noon funeral services at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Minister John C Noble Sr. will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.

(Pd)