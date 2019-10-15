Stephen Clapp

Stephen Douglas Clapp, 85, of Cabery, passed away Oct. 8, 2019, in Cabery.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held. Funeral arrangements are by Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom.

Steve was born July 11, 1934, in Cabery, a son of Albert “Jack” C. and Anna (Canham) Clapp. He married Gail Meece on Oct. 14, 1956, at Campus United Methodist Church. They were married for more than 62 years. She preceded him in death Feb. 17, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carole (Truman “Sam”) Sadler; and two sons, John Clapp and Scott Clapp.

Surviving are his daughter-in-law, Cindy Clapp, of Cabery; grandchildren, Natalie (Aaron) Cox, Allison (Alex) Benoit, Phillip Clapp, Amanda McWhorter and Emily Clapp; his great-grandchildren, Elliott and Easton Cox; and two additional great-granddaughters; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He attended Cabery Grade School and was a graduate of Reddick High School.

Steve served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, where he sailed around the world on the Destroyer USS Cotton 669.

He owned and operated Cabery Farmers Grain for 23 years. He was a village trustee in Cabery for 24 years, sexton of Mt. Hope Cemetery for many years, a Mason for 61 years, and a member of the Cabery United Methodist Church. Steve was an avid fisherman and a very talented woodworker.

Steve was a loving husband, father, “papa,” great-grandpa, uncle and friend who will be remembered and greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Hope Cemetery in rural Cabery.

