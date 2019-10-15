Michael Burns

Michael J. Burns, 51, of Watseka, passed away Sept. 27, 2019.

He was born March 4, 1968, in Riverside, Calif., the son of Wayne Burns and Mary Lou Schroeder.

Michael was a sales manager for Rent-A-Center for several years. He was a member of the Cornerstone Church in Woodland and a missionary with Project Michelangelo.

Surviving are his sister, Susan Paquette, of Riverside, Calif.; niece, Melissa Paquette, of Riverside, Calif.; nephew, Zachary Paquette, of Riverside, Calif.; aunt, Phyllis Ferrero, of Crescent City; uncle, Russell Schroeder, of Watseka; and many cousins.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, until the 2 p.m. funeral services at Cornerstone Church in Woodland. The Rev. PJ Parker will officiate. Burial will follow in Body Cemetery in Woodland.

Memorials may be made to Project Michelangelo.

