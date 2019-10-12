Wanda LeSage

Wanda Owens LeSage, 92, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at Riverside Senior Life in Bourbonnais.

She was born July 21, 1927, in Dykersburg, the daughter of Thomas Wilson and Dessie (Boyd) Shaw. Wanda married Clifford Owens. He preceded her in death January 1987. Wanda then married Everell Bernard “Duke” LeSage on Oct. 10, 1991. He preceded her in death March 3, 2017.

Wanda was a homemaker and a bookkeeper for Owens Construction. She was also owner and manager of the James Edward Apartments. Wanda served as past president of the Manteno Women’s Club. She enjoyed boating and water skiing into her 70s. She loved being out in the sunshine and enjoyed decorating and fashion design.

Wanda was a member of the Manteno United Methodist Church and past member of the First Baptist Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are two daughters, Colleen Owens (Grant) Brady, of Maryville, and Sue Owens (John) Piepenbrink, of Manteno; three stepsons, Daniel (Alene) LeSage, of Manteno, David LeSage, of Manteno, and Darrell (Carol) LeSage, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Terry Leverett Andrews, Tricia (Scott) Leverett Blackard, Cristal Piepenbrink (Jonathan) Schmidt, and Bradley (Krista) Piepenbrink.

In addition to her husbands, Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Vivian Motsinger and Betty Mifflin; and one brother, Carnie Shaw.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at the Manteno United Methodist Church. The Rev. Joy Schlesselman will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno.

Memorials may be made to the Manteno United Methodist Church or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

