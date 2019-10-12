Margaret Lake

Margaret M. “Maggie” Lake, a lifelong resident of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) under the loving care of Riverside Senior Life in Bourbonnais.

Maggie was born Nov. 15, sometime last century, the only surviving daughter of Edward and Bernadette (Cyrier) Gorman. She married James R. Lake on June 4, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.

Maggie graduated from Our Lady Academy and attended St. Teresa College in Minnesota and DePaul University in Chicago. She had been an interior decorator and sold real estate.

Surviving are her husband, James R. Lake, and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Kathy Lake, of Limestone, and children, Emily and Dave Price, of Burlington, Ky., and their children, David, Marley and Hudson; Luke and Amanda Grace, of Kankakee, and their daughter, Harper; Stepheny and Dan Wilder, of Bradley, and their children, Bailey, Amelia and Mallory; Terry Lake, of Mesa, Ariz.; MaryPat and Dave Spies, of Mesa, and their sons, Anthony, Jacob and Austin; Tim Lake, of Reno, Nev., and his daughter, Alexandra.

Maggie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Tom and Dick; and infant sister, Mary.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private burial service will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Manteno.

Memorials may be made to Gigi’s Playhouse.

Please sign her guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.

(Pd)