Launa May Whipple Weeks, 98, of Poway, Calif., and formerly of Kankakee, died Sept. 9, 2019, at Palomar Medical Center Poway. Launa had moved to Poway in June 2015 to reside near her daughter, Susan.

Launa’s visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 298 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a light lunch and slide show of Launa’s life to be held in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, Launa’s family requests memorials be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Launa (and her twin brother, Lyle) were born May 23, 1921, in Kansas City, Mo. to Clyde W. and Myrtle Launa (Smith) Whipple. Launa was the last of Clyde and Myrtle’s six children to die; she was preceded in death by one sister, Claribel Carpenter; and four brothers, Ward, Grant, Lyle and C. David Whipple.

Launa married Kankakee resident Lawrence D. “Larry” Weeks on Dec. 28, 1948, in Parkville, Mo. Larry served as a first lieutenant in the 8th Air Force during World War II. Larry worked for the JC Penney Co. for 34 years. He died April 13, 2002.

Launa was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jane Lucy Weeks, of Avon, Conn., who died Nov., 17, 2003. Launa is survived by Jane’s four children and Jane’s four grandchildren.

Launa is survived by her daughter, Susan Launa Weeks of Poway; Susan’s husband, John Mullen; and Susan’s son, Ryan Roleson. She is survived by three sisters-in-law, cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

Launa graduated from Parkville, Mo., high school in 1939. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Baker University in Baldwin, Kan., in 1943. In 1946 Launa received a master’s degree from the University of Chicago where she studied religious education and early childhood education.

Launa moved to Kankakee in October 1946 to organize and become the teacher of the Family Nursery School, sponsored by the Kankakee Community Chest. Additionally, Launa operated a private nursery school in her home from 1955 to 1959.

Launa taught for Kankakee School District 111 initially from 1950 to 1952 and subsequently from 1959 until retiring in 1981. She primarily taught kindergarten at Steuben Elementary School, but also taught at Edison and Lafayette schools. Launa’s career in education spanned 35 years. She was an active member of the Kankakee Federation of Teachers.

Launa belonged to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church for more than 50 years. She was a member of PEO, the Kankakee County Historical Society, the Kankakee Women’s Club, the Minerva Book Review Club and the Quadrille Dance Club. She was a 4-H club leader.

Launa and Larry loved to travel. With their two daughters, they traveled extensively in the 49 continental states. Beginning in 1956 and for decades, Launa filmed home movies, still enjoyed today.

