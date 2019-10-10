Travis Ledbetter Sr.

Travis L. Ledbetter Sr., 70, of Columbus, Miss., passed away Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) at his home.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, also at Jones Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jimmy West Sr. officiating. Burial, with military rites, will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Mr. Ledbetter was born Aug. 19, 1949, in Columbus, Miss., the son of Edward Sanders and Rosie Ledbetter. His parents preceded him in death.

He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Travis was a graduate of the Broadway Beauty School in Bradley, and was a licensed cosmetologist. Travis had resided in Kankakee for several years before returning to Mississippi.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Linda Weatherby, Wylodean Ledbetter, Louella Sanders, Luther Ledbetter, Lonzie Sanders, Willie Sanders, Edward Sanders Jr., Johnny Ledbetter, Larry Ledbetter, William Ledbetter and Charles Ledbetter.

Surviving are his children, Marsha Willis, of Fort Meyers, Fla., Tyra Ledbetter, Teri Ledbetter and Travarius Ledbetter, all of Kankakee, and Travis Ledbetter Jr., of Columbus, Miss.; siblings, Gloria Jean Ford, of Joiner, Okla., Sandra Ledbetter, of Kankakee, and Louis Ledbetter, of Savannah, Ga.; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.

(Pd)