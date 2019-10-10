Magnolia Nelson

Magnolia Dillard Nelson, “Sister,” 67, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 1, 2019, at her home, as a result of natural causes.

She was born July 4, 1952, in Columbus, Miss., the daughter of Charlie Weaver and Magnolia Dillard. Magnolia was married to Dwayne Nelson.

Magnolia was a mental health technician. Surviving are her husband, Dwayne Nelson; sons, Jamaal and Reno Dillard, both of Kankakee.

Preceding her in death were brothers, Bobby and Reno Dillard; sister, Betty Mae Powell; son, Lorenzo Dillard; and daughter, Leslie Charolette Dillard.

A gathering of family and friends will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.

(Pd)