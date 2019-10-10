Gerald Paquette

Gerald (Jerry) Francis Paquette, 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. He passed surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Sept. 21, 1933, in Rockville Township, the son of Alfred Paquette and Leah Boucher Paquette. Gerald married Betty Christiansen Gleason Paquette on April 9, 2005, at the KC Hall in Kankakee. She survives.

He had worked construction, worked at Eagle Foods and he retired from Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 as a custodian.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 0755 in Manteno, and Bradley-Bourbonnais Senior Citizens’ Club.

Jerry was an avid golfer and enjoyed going on casino trips and just traveling all over. He loved watching the Cubs and said he waited 84 years to see his Cubs win the World Series. He loved being with his family.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are his daughter, Cheryl (Dale) Andersen, of Bourbonnais; stepdaughters, Tammy (Andy) Berns, of Herscher, Kathy (Rick) White, of Kankakee, and Kelly (Eric) Welch, of Bourbonnais: sisters, Helen Daniels and Doreen (Dee) (Redgie) Lalumendre, all of Manteno; brother, Edmond Paquette; sisters in law, Juanita Paquette, Mary Lou King, Mary Lou Nugent and Judy Laurent; grandchildren, Jeremy (Laura) Andersen, of Bourbonnais, and Jill (Justin) Kuntz, of Bourbonnais, Joshua Berns, Nicole (Michael) Steffek, Heather Berns (Michael Sneed), Jeremy (Megan) Berns, Jim White, Jennifer (Josh) Adams, Jessica (Cody) Smith, Stephanie Bertrand, Erica (Ryan) Billingsley, Eli (Sera) Welch, Kelsey Welch (Frank Shipley), Ashley Gleason and Rachel Gleason; great-grandchildren, triplets, Harper, Marek and Davis Andersen, of Bourbonnais, Clayton, Jackson, Addison and Gwendolyn Steffek, Nicholas and Mackenzie Sneed, Brock, Carson and Ryker Berns, Oakley Berns, Jace, Janie, Jack, Jude, Joel Adams, Parker and Brooke Smith, Ginger and Lola Bertrand, Josie and Presley Billingsley; along with several nieces and nephews and extended family.

Preceding him in death were his first wife, Jean Cox Paquette, who passed away May 13, 2003, after 47 years of marriage; brother, George Paquette; sister, Emma (Walter) Simmons; and stepson, John Gleason.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, 21 Main St., Manteno. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the wishes of the family.

(Pd)