Wendell Elliot

Wendell M. Elliot, 93, of Herscher, passed away Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

He was born Feb. 26, 1926, in Chebanse, the son of Carl F. and Hazel (McCuen) Elliot.

He married Jean F. Smith on Oct. 24, 1953, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. She preceded him in death Aug. 3, 2010.

Wendell served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a retired Herscher-area farmer and a former employee of FS. He enjoyed watching birds and repairing small engines.

He is survived by two sons and two daughters-in-law, David and Cheryl Elliot, of Herscher, and Kevin and Carol Elliot, of Clifton; two daughters and one son-in-law, Paula Grob (Brian), of Bonfield, and Michele and Ron Crawford, of Limestone; nine grandchildren, Brad and Timoney Elliot, Brian Elliot (Carly Wenzelman), Devon and Mike Helopoulos, Alaina and Jake Wilken, Jacob Grob, Garrett Grob (Shannon Camp), Kenzie Grob, Clayton Crawford and Tyler Crawford (Samantha Hakeman); and four great-grandchildren, with another due in November.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Dean Grob; five sisters, Dorothy Miller, Lucille Peck, Eloise Anderson, Ethel Hopkins and Lois O’Brien; and two brothers, William and James.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais Chapel. Graveside services will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Herscher.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

