Lauretta LaFond

Lauretta K. LaFond, 97, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Feb. 12, 1922, in Dumas, Saskatchewan, Canada, the second child of five to Rene Cruywells and Florida Loiselle. Lauretta entered the United States at the age of 3 months and became a citizen at 18.

Lauretta married Joseph Kowales in 1941. They had two daughters, JoRetta (Bryan) Brady, of Camarillo, Calif., and Juanita Curtis, of Oak Lawn; two grandchildren, DiEnne (Jim) Glover and Joseph Curtis; and great-grandchildren, Shauna, Jimmy, Jenna and Sarah Glover. Joseph preceded her in death June 6, 1945. Later she married Francis B. LaFond on Feb. 3, 1951. They had one daughter, Lana Kay (Andrew) Denault, of Bradley; and one son, Gerald P. LaFond, of Kankakee. Francis, also, preceded her in death May 5, 2010.

Lauretta’s life work was office work.

Surviving, in addition to her four children are grandchildren, Jaclyn (Dan) Gordon, Austin (Rachel) Denault, Orion LaFond, Nicholas (Megan) LaFond and Lucas LaFond; great-grandchildren, Brooks Thomas Gordon, Rhona Josephine LaFond and Joaquin Grant Diaz; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husbands, Lauretta was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two sisters and one grandson.

Lauretta was a happy person and a positive thinker, who loved her children and grandchildren and mentioned many times that it will be heavenly to see “Barney” again.

In honor of Lauretta, the family asks that ladies please wear their favorite hat to her services.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville.

Memorials may be made to St Mary’s Church in Beaverville.

