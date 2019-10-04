John Reynolds

John “Jack” Reynolds, born Nov. 15, 1935, died Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019) at the age of 83. He was married to Ruth (Hayden) and they recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. He resided in Grant Park and was formerly of Riverdale.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; and his children, Cathy (Terry) Boicken, Sandy Reynolds, Claudette (Kevin) Hoholik and Russell (Joni) Reynolds, all of the area; as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. His siblings are Bob Reynolds, Ann King and Adm. Guy Reynolds, who is deceased.

He died at home with his wife, children and loyal dog at his side. Ruth has held his hand during his long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Jack retired after 35 years with Ford Motor Co. and then traveled 10 years as a tool and die consultant. He was a member and past president of the Grant Park Lions Club and involved with the seniors program in Grant Park.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Hub Funeral Home in Grant Park, and from 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral services at Grant Park United Methodist Church. Burial will be in West Creek Cemetery in Lowell, Ind. A luncheon will follow at the Grant Park United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made in Jack’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Grant Park United Methodist Church.

(Pd)