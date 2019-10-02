Pamela Caraway

Pamela K. Morris Karr Caraway, 74, passed away Sept. 20, 2019, at Beauford Memorial Hospital in South Carolina, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Pam was born Aug. 3, 1945, in Kankakee. She resided in Bradley most of her life.

She was very much a people person. She loved working in retail with people.

Pam moved to Port Royal, S.C., 17 years ago to be closer to her son and his family. There she worked as a receptionist for her son in his tree business and a hostess at Blackstone Restaurant for 10 years.

Waiting to greet her in heaven are her parents, Tommy and Nola Morris; infant grandson, Bobby Christopher; sister, Marna Shaw; and husband, Bruce Karr.

To live without her and miss her desperately are son, Bob and Amber Karr, of South Carolina; daughter, Robyn Ramsey, of Pontiac; grandchildren, Mandy, Hailey and Austin Karr, of South Carolina, and Ashley Ramsey, of Pontiac. Also surviving are her sisters, Sheri Frech, of Tennessee, Deborah Tofte and Deanne Lambert, of Bradley, Tomi Sue Morris, of Bourbonnais; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Per her request, there will be no services. Her remains will be laid to rest with her mother and her sister.

“Please save your loved ones heartbreak. Stop smoking,” the family said.

