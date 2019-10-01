Harold Stainbrook, 93, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Sunday (Sept. 29, 2019) at his home.

Born Nov. 25, 1925, in Gila, Harold Glenn was a son of Marion and Bertha L. (Kennedy) Stainbrook. He was raised in the Effingham and Casey areas and went on to honorably serve in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Harold worked as an auto mechanic all of his life and was the owner and operator of Harold and Bob’s Service Station in Wilmington.

He was a member of the Wilmington VFW, First Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, National Rifle Association and the Will County Farm Bureau. In addition, Harold sat on the board of directors for the 1st Savings and Loan in Wilmington.

One who loved to tinker, Harold enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and working around his horse farm.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Ann (née Parkinson), who he married Nov. 4, 1969; daughter, Dolores Jean Kaitschuck; grandson, Dale (Tammie) Rawls; great-grandchildren, Kodi and Cheyenne; one brother, Bob (Marie) Stainbrook and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joan and Dell Raridon, all of Wilmington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews including Linda Raridon-Duke.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Marion Stainbrook and Bertha Stainbrook-Potter; one son, Daniel Gula Jr.; and three sisters, Gertrude Stein, Edna Drowns and Ruby Hanson.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road, Wilmington. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

